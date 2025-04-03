ADB backs Azerbaijan's Baku metro expansion with key technical support project

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 3 April 2025 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a technical assistance project for the expansion of the Baku Metro, as of March 24, 2025, the ADB told Trend.

The project, financed by the Technical Assistance Special Fund, is valued at $225,000.

The aim of the project is to review existing and upcoming detailed designs and other documents, enhance the project's implementation capacity to facilitate institutional changes that strengthen sector management, and provide support for acquiring knowledge on ADB’s safeguards, procurement, and other project requirements.

The project aligns with the ADB’s country partnership strategy for Azerbaijan for the period from 2025 to 2029, which aims to improve sustainable urban transport. As stated in the strategy, it focuses on infrastructure improvement and human capital strengthening through knowledge exchange. Additionally, the technical support is consistent with the key components of the Greater Baku Green Transport Program.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.

