Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia bolster ties with focus on trade and energy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 3. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Emir Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

In the course of the meeting, it was noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to strengthening its traditional friendly and brotherly interstate relations with Saudi Arabia, characterized by openness, mutual respect, and a high level of trust.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospective directions of development of bilateral trade and economic relations and expressed satisfaction with the annual growth of mutual trade.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the modernization and diversification of the national economy, along with the active attraction of foreign investments into all sectors, are priority directions of Turkmenistan’s economic strategy.

Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia, both rich in natural resources, have a solid foundation for developing mutually beneficial partnerships in the fuel and energy sector. In this regard, the two sides highlighted the great potential for cooperation in oil and gas extraction, processing, and supply to global markets, reaffirming their mutual commitment to deepening their well-established cooperation.

Following the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State, Emir Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud, wished each other good health and well-being, and extended their wishes for peace and continued prosperity to the brotherly peoples of both nations.