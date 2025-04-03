Oman Air gets green light for regular flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. The Uzbekistan Aviation Agency (Uzaviation) issued an operational permit to Oman Air for regular flights between Muscat and Tashkent, Trend reports.

According to information, the permit was granted under the intergovernmental air services agreement between Uzbekistan and Oman.

The flights will be operated using a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Earlier, Uzaviation granted Ural Airlines, a Russian carrier, approval to operate regular flights on new routes. The airline now flies on Sochi-Samarkand-Sochi, Sochi-Namangan-Sochi, as well as Krasnoyarsk-Samarkand-Krasnoyarsk routes on a scheduled basis.

Before receiving permission for the new routes, Ural Airlines had already been operating regular flights between various cities in Russia and Uzbekistan. The flights were available from Moscow to Tashkent and other cities in Uzbekistan.