Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia forge path toward closer trade and economic co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia, Aibek Artykbaev, and the President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mongolia, Tur-Od Lkhagvajav, met to discuss expanding Kyrgyz-Mongolian cooperation in trade and the economy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting focused particularly on strengthening business contacts between entrepreneurs from both countries and organizing a Kyrgyz-Mongolian business forum.

Artykbaev suggested revitalizing the Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Council, which plays a crucial role in strengthening business ties between the two nations. He also proposed holding a meeting of the council later this year.

In response, Lkhagvajav expressed Mongolia's readiness to further strengthen and expand mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, as well as to implement new promising projects in trade and investment.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active collaboration on the discussed matters.

The data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that trade turnover between the two countries reached $160,207 in January 2025, 30.8 percent less than in January 2024.