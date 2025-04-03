Azerbaijan breaks new ground, set to export eggs to Poland, Belgium, and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ Azerbaijan is in talks to start exporting eggs to Poland, Belgium, and Israel, with shipments expected shortly, Murvat Hasanli, chairperson of the Azerbaijan Poultry Meat and Egg Producers and Exporters Association, said in an interview with Trend.

Hasanli emphasized that Azerbaijan produces an excess of eggs, with domestic demand averaging around 4 million eggs daily.

“Our daily egg production is nearing 6 million eggs, so we are exporting eggs to countries in the Middle East and the US. Before the Novruz holiday, the first 10 containers of eggs were shipped to the U.S. In total, we’ve exported 25 containers of eggs to the country.

Discussions with Poland are ongoing, and paperwork for egg exports to Belgium is also underway. Additionally, the association is working on the documentation to begin egg exports to Israel, with Həsənli predicting that these shipments will begin soon," he said.

The official also discussed the export of breeding eggs.

"Our export of breeding eggs is ongoing. Since the start of the year, we have exported nearly 9 million breeding eggs, and we expect this number to grow in the coming months," he added.

The expert also highlighted that Azerbaijan's status as an avian flu-free zone has played a key role in opening European and global markets for the country, including the upcoming exports of poultry meat.

"By May, we plan to start exporting chicken meat, and we may increase exports further in the future," he added.

Regarding domestic prices for eggs and chicken meat, Hasanli provided some insights.