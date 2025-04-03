BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ In a recent article for the popular Canadian outlet THEJ.CA, Rachel Avraham, a prominent political analyst, journalist, and founder and CEO of the Don Gracia Center for Diplomacy, criticized the European Parliament for its double standards regarding Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Before attempting to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal legal matters, the European Parliament should address its deep-seated corruption issues and restore public trust. MEPs should be driven by a genuine pursuit of truth, justice, and peace—not by self-serving political games or financial interests," the article reads.

The article highlights that Azerbaijan is conducting trials against individuals of Armenian descent for war crimes they have committed. These individuals are accused of serious crimes in Azerbaijan, including torture, mercenary activities, war crimes, acts of terrorism, and financing terrorism.

The author characterizes the recently adopted EP resolution on this issue as unfounded, biased, and prejudiced, considering it part of a campaign to undermine Azerbaijan's reputation.

Drawing on past experiences, Avraham noted that the European Parliament's (EP) hostile stance toward Azerbaijan comes as no surprise, describing it as yet another example of the EP advancing Armenia’s interests. She also pointed to similar patterns within other European institutions, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Furthermore, Avraham argued that this persistent bias represents just one aspect of the double standards Azerbaijan continues to face. The Azerbaijani government, she emphasized, has consistently defended the legality of its actions under both national and international law. The article stresses that the ongoing trial in Baku of individuals accused of grave crimes is a domestic legal matter, and any external interference is unjustified and unacceptable.

For the full text of the article, visit: https://thej.ca/2025/03/20/azerbaijans-right-to-justice-european-parliaments-double-standards-on-armenian-detainees/

