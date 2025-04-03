Azerbaijan sees significant surge in revenues from persimmon exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan exported persimmons worth $30.5 million in the period from January through February 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the March edition of “Export Review” released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) shows this is $4.1 million, or 15.5 percent more than in the same period of last year.

Thus, in the first two months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported dates worth $26.4 million.

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports from January through February 2025 increased by 6.6 percent compared to the same period of 2024 and amounted to $485 million.