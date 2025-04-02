President of Uzbekistan holds informal meeting with President of European Council

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. On the evening of April 2, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting with the President of the European Council António Costa, Trend reports.

The EU High Representative arrived in Uzbekistan this morning and has already visited the city of Bukhara, where he got acquainted with the cultural and historical heritage of the Uzbek people.

An exchange of views took place on current issues of the bilateral and regional agenda.

The issues of preparation for the upcoming first summit in the "Central Asia - European Union" format were thoroughly discussed.