German President concludes official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 2 April 2025 22:02 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 2, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the German President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

