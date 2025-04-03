Azerbaijan elevates non-oil exports to Belarus in 2M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $10.7 million to Belarus from January through February of this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates growth of this figure by $5.3 million (two times) compared to the same period of 2024.

During the reporting period, exports of non-oil products to Belarus amounted to 2.21 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

Thus, Belarus ranked 7th among the top non-oil export destinations for Azerbaijan.

The volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan for the reporting period amounted to $8.9 billion. This figure is $1.7 billion, or 23.2 percent, more than in the same period last year. The volume of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover from January through February of last year amounted to $7.2 billion.

Of the trade turnover, exports accounted for $4.8 billion and imports $4.1 billion, which is $13 million (0.3 percent) less and $1.7 billion (69.2 percent) more than a year ago.

The foreign trade surplus amounted to $628 million, which is $1.7 billion or 3.7 times less than a year ago.