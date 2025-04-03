Azerbaijani People's Artist Arif Huseynov's works to be exhibited in Paris (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The works of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov will be showcased in France on April 4, Trend reports.

As part of an exhibition featuring world-famous artists in Paris, two of Huseynov's notable pieces - Lovers and The Bird of Happiness - will be on display.

The exhibition is organized by Sakuder ART Gallery, a Turkish arts and culture association, and will take place at the Paris Art Shopping Carrousel du Louvre, one of the world’s most prestigious exhibition venues within the Louvre Museum. The event will run until April 7.

The exhibition will also feature works by renowned Turkish artist Asim Yucesoy, talented painters Gunash Abbas, Ayse Gurpinar, Bahar Guliyeva, Basak Eren, Jamila Akbarova, Huseyin Ishik, Nazim Mammadov, Nihal Yalchin, and others.

This marks the second consecutive year that Sakuder ART Gallery has exhibited Huseynov's work in France. Last year, his paintings Leyli and Majnun were presented to art lovers. Later this fall, another exhibition of his works is planned in Italy under the gallery’s organization.