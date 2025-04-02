Turkmenistan paving way for novel trade prospects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. The execution of a novel infrastructural project involving the erection of a bridge spanning the Garabogazgol Bay is currently in progress in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during a working trip to the Balkan Region, visited the construction site of the highway bridge on the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border route.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymurat Annammammedov presented a report on the progress of construction and showcased the bridge designs, which are expected to significantly increase trade volumes and improve transportation and passenger communication between the western and northern regions of the country, as well as with neighboring countries.

As underscored by Berdimuhamedov, this initiative possesses transnational implications. The implementation of this infrastructure project will facilitate the seamless integration of Turkmenistan into the global economic framework, thereby enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with international stakeholders.



Furthermore, the bridge will serve as a pivotal component in the enhancement of the Garabogazgol resource portfolio and the optimization of the national transport and logistics framework.

