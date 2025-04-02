President of Tajikistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of the Ramdan holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I am honored to convey our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to You and the entire fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

Throughout history, the traditions and high spiritual ideals of this blessed holiday have promoted values such as purity, compassion, tolerance, kindness, mutual support, nobleness and goodwill among our peoples.

I am confident that thanks to the high values of this sacred holiday, friendship and multifaceted cooperation between our countries will continue to evolve and expand in line with the fundamental interests of our peoples.

May the Great Maker grant you robust health, happiness, new successes, and to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan continued progress, peace and prosperity," the letter reads.