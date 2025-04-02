Iran’s President sends Ramadan greetings to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr - the great holiday of Muslims around the globe.

Eid al-Fitr is a beautiful holiday that embodies the strengthening of social and religious bonds among Muslims around the globe, demonstrating the fruitful outcome of sincere worship during the blessed month of Ramadan.

I hope that thanks to the grace and abundance of this holiday, which offers boundless mercy and blessings, we will witness the emergence of greater solidarity among all Muslim nations, the establishment of peace and stability in Islamic countries, and the daily expansion of relations between our nations in all fields.

I pray to Almighty Allah to grant Your Excellency robust health and success and to the people of Azerbaijan happiness and good days," reads the letter.

