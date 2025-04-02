Kazakhstan plans to reel in strategic investors for geological exploration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. During a meeting with Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received an update on the fuel and energy industry and gave the go-ahead to recruit strategic investors for geological exploration projects, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the president was brought up to speed on the smooth sailing of the nation's oil refineries, which are on track to handle a whopping 17.6 million tons of oil by 2025. President Tokayev was also informed about the development of the Concept for the Development of the Oil Refining Industry until 2040.

Akkenzhenov outlined plans for gas production and the construction of new gas processing facilities at the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields and in the city of Zhanaozen.

“The construction of the second line of the main gas pipeline ‘Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent’ and the ‘Taldykorgan-Usharal’ gas pipeline continues,” Akkenzhenov underscored.

Additionally, Tokayev was informed about plans to commission over 26 GW of new generating capacities by 2035 to meet the growing domestic demand.

Following the meeting, the president issued a series of instructions regarding the further development of the fuel and energy sector. Tokayev brought attention to the importance of timely and high-quality implementation of planned infrastructure projects in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and energy sectors.

He particularly highlighted the need to ensure the country’s energy security and the stable supply of energy resources to the population and the economy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the adoption of a comprehensive set of measures to improve the investment climate and attract strategic investors to geological exploration.

