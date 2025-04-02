Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani SOCAR's department marks impressive growth in export revenues

Economy Materials 2 April 2025 15:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani SOCAR's department marks impressive growth in export revenues

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The export revenues of the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) totaled $70.4 million from January through February 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the March edition of "Export Review" released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) shows that this figure grew by $8.1 million (13 percent) compared to the same period in 2024 ($62.3 million).

The department's export revenues reached $410.5 million in 2024, going up $36.3 million, or 9.7 percent, compared to 2023.

