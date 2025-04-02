Pakistani PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency and Dear Brother,

I am writing to extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Your Excellency, your loved ones, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the joyous occasion of Novruz.

As a celebration of the arrival of spring, Novruz symbolizes new beginnings, harmony, and hope. It also provides us with a propitious opportunity to renew bonds of friendship and share aspirations for the year ahead. In this spirit, I reaffirm Pakistan's strong commitment to elevate our warm and brotherly ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Excellency, I fondly recall my most cordial and productive meetings with you during my visit to your great country, last month. I greatly look forward to welcoming Your Excellency to Islamabad next month.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.