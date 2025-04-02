OPEC Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Eid Al-Fitr

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al Ghais, has extended a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

With the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, fast approaching, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my best wishes to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection. It is a moment to celebrate spiritual growth, give thanks, and strengthen ties with family, friends, and our wider communities.

As we approach this time of joy, gratitude, and generosity, may the Almighty Allah bless you and your loved ones with health, prosperity, happiness, and peace.

On behalf of the entire staff at the OPEC Secretariat, Eid Mubarak!

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect," reads the letter.

