Azerbaijan emphasizes Zangezur Corridor for China collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Zangezur Corridor will create a new multilateral platform for interaction between Azerbaijan and China, said Head of the New Azerbaijan Party's Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov during a conference themed "Azerbaijan - China: Strategic Partnership, Consolidation, and Promotion of Cooperation in the Global South," Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of international transport corridors East-West and North-South, has become an important transit hub in Eurasia. Being one of the first countries to support China's 'Belt and Road' initiative, Azerbaijan is practically demonstrating its interest in expanding cooperation within the framework of this project and the Middle Corridor.

Undoubtedly, based on our country's principled position, the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor in the upcoming period will create a new multilateral platform for cooperation between Azerbaijan, China, and other partner states, contributing to the strengthening of constructive cooperation in Eurasia," he added.

Budagov pointed out that both countries attach special importance to the development of bilateral relations, and Azerbaijan firmly adheres to the "one China" principle, while China highly values Azerbaijan's support for its position on the international stage.

"The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China is significant for promoting consolidation and cooperation in the Global South," he noted.

The Zangezur Corridor initiative put forth by Azerbaijan seeks to create a strategic transit conduit connecting its principal territory with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, traversing Armenian territory.

To note, this project emerged in the course of the implementation of the agreements set out in the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia in 2020.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel