Bulgaria approves energy cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Bulgarian government has approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the energy ministries of Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye to cooperate on green electricity transmission and trade, Trend reports.

The country’s Council of Ministers announced the decision.

Under the memorandum, the four countries will work together on joint renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, knowledge and technology exchange, and other mutually beneficial initiatives.

Their energy ministries will also support collaboration between public and private entities to explore opportunities for upgrading interconnection infrastructure and expanding electricity transmission and trade. The agreement outlines plans to improve energy infrastructure and increase the use of renewable energy sources.

The memorandum will be in effect for three years, with an option for automatic renewal unless one of the parties decides to terminate it.