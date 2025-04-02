Post-Second Karabakh War sees Azerbaijani citizens falling victim to landmines - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. A total of 387 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of mines following the Second Karabakh War, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

“ Mines deliberately buried by Armenia continue to jeopardize the safety and well-being of the civilian population of Azerbaijan. Today, another civilian has fallen victim to a mine explosion in Aghdam. From the end of the 2020 war to date, a total of 387 Azerbaijanis have been killed or seriously injured as a result of mine contamination. Persistent mine contamination is a major obstacle to peace, reconciliation, and stability in the region. We call on the international community to provide political and practical support to address this critical issue,” the publication reads.

Today, a mine accident occurred on the territory of Chamanli village of Aghdam district, liberated from occupation.

Nuraddin Abbasov, a resident of Aghdam district, born in 1968, while pasturing animals on the former line of contact, entering the territory not cleared of mines, sustained a leg injury following the explosion of an anti-personnel mine.

The victim was evacuated to the hospital.

The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.