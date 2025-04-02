Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan weigh up two-way deals-driven future efforts

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. A telephone conversation took place between the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, Trend reports.

During the dialogue, the foreign ministers engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding pivotal issues pertaining to the execution of strategic accords designed to enhance Kazakh-Kyrgyz collaboration, while also synchronizing their timelines for forthcoming bilateral and multilateral engagements.



As of 2024, the aggregate volume of bilateral trade between the two nations achieved a substantial $1.7 billion, signifying a notable uptick relative to preceding fiscal periods.

The intergovernmental dynamics between these bordering nations exhibit robust synergies, with Kyrgyz and Kazakh cultures demonstrating significant linguistic, cultural, and religious proximities. The bilateral dynamics between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have consistently maintained an elevated status, with economic synergies and formal affiliations between the two sovereign entities being met with robust endorsement from both populations, given their extensive commonalities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel