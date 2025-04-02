Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan approves educational cooperation agreement with Somalia - decree

Politics Materials 2 April 2025 16:45 (UTC +04:00)
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education of Somalia" signed in Baku on February 12, 2025, has been approved, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree tasks the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan with ensuring the implementation of the agreement's provisions upon its enforcement.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry was tasked to notify the Government of Somalia about completion of the internal procedures necessary for enforcing the agreement.

