Exclusive photos capture transformation of Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ In the night between April 1-2, 2016, Azerbaijani positions and settlements across the front line came under heavy artillery fire from Armenian forces. In response to this provocation and to ensure the safety of civilians, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces command decided to take immediate countermeasures in the Aghdara-Tartar-Aghdam and Khojavend-Fuzuli directions.

During the four-day conflict, Azerbaijani troops liberated strategic heights around the Talish village, which had posed a threat to the Goranboy district and the city of Naftalan, as well as the settlement of Seysulan. The troops also took control of the strategically significant Lelatape height in the direction of the Fuzuli district.

Following the liberation of Lalatapa, the village of Jojug Marjanli in the Jabrayil district was restored and reconstructed as part of the State Program for the "Great Return." Initially, 150 houses were built, and 100 families returned to their homeland.

Currently, alongside the return of former internally displaced persons, approximately 40,000 people reside in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including those working on ongoing regional projects and in local branches of various government institutions that have resumed operations.

Trend presents an exclusive photo report from the restored village of Jojug Marjanli.