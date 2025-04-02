Uzbekistan, Air Products discuss new projects on carbon dioxide capture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 2. Uzbekistan and Air Products discussed new projects focused on carbon dioxide capture and storage, aviation fuel production, and coal gasification, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and CEO of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Eduardo Menezes ahead of the Central Asia-European Union Summit.

The discussions centered on optimizing the company’s existing projects in Uzbekistan, assessing progress on ongoing initiatives, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.

Kudratov highlighted Air Products' successful operations in the country. Currently, Air Products is implementing oxygen and nitrogen production projects at the Methanol-to-Olefins complex in Bukhara, with investments exceeding $200 million. This facility will supply methanol and olefins for industries such as plastics, automotive, and construction.

At the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies and established a strategic blueprint for the effective execution of current undertakings while propelling novel initiatives forward.



Since 2019, Air Products has allocated $1.15 billion towards three significant initiatives, encompassing hydrogen synthesis at the Fergana Refinery and the generation of liquid carbon dioxide at Navoiazot.

