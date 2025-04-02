Euronews shines light on initiatives giving leg up to Azerbaijani economy (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Euronews has rolled out a video showcasing the investment projects taking root in Azerbaijan and the blossoming of the nation's non-oil sector, Trend reports.

The footage spotlighted diverse projects implemented by the Azerbaijan Investment Company under the nation's Ministry of Economy together with the company's partners.

From the looks of the footage, businesses in green energy, pharmaceuticals, food, and other sectors are not just putting down roots but are also speeding up the transfer of technology in the country.

Further details on the footage can be found via the link: https://www.euronews.com/business/2025/03/20/how-azerbaijan-investment-company-balances-growth-innovation-foreign-investment

