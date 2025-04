BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ In line with the "State Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and its Adjacent Areas for 2025-2030," approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the expansion of Baku's metro system is set to begin, ​Trend reports citing Baku Metro CJSC.

The first phase of the project will be all hands on deck to wrap up the construction of the "Darnagul" and "Khojasan" electric depots, which are seen as the backbone of the metro’s expansion.