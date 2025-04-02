Chinese SF Airlines expands reach with first cargo flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 2. Chinese SF Airlines cargo airline operated its first cargo flight on the Lanzhou - Tashkent - Lanzhou route, Uzbekistan Airports told Trend.

The cargo service will initially operate twice a week using Boeing 757 aircraft, with plans to increase flight frequency in the future.

SF Airlines, headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, is China’s leading cargo airline. Founded in 2005, it is part of SF Holding Company Limited, one of China's largest logistics groups.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan aims to increase the volume of transportation services by 15 percent, reaching 185 trillion soms ($14.2 billion) in 2025. The volume of transportation services in Uzbekistan reached 145 trillion soms ($11.1 billion) in 2024.

The exports are expected to rise to $2.2 billion. Half of the railway service exports will be focused on transit cargo. In addition, the volume of transit cargo by rail will increase to 22 million tons by 2030.