Azerbaijan's Baku to stage TransLogistica Caspian exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The TransLogistica Caspian exhibition will take place on June 2-4, 2025, at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

The 22nd Caspian International Transport, Transit, and Logistics Exhibition, TransLogistica Caspian, offers an important platform for discussing and presenting modern solutions in the transportation sector. This event is recognized as one of the most significant exhibitions in the logistics and transportation industry, bringing together professionals from the Eurasian region.

In the context of the transformation of global logistics routes and growing competition, participation in the TransLogistica Caspian exhibition becomes a crucial step for companies aiming to lead the sector. This exhibition opens new opportunities for integration into international transport corridors, provides a platform for cooperation, and creates a unique environment for business development within the frameworks of the Middle Corridor, TRACECA, and the Belt and Road initiatives.

The TransLogistica Caspian exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association (ASTA). The sponsor of the event is Railgo.

The official partners of the event in 2025 include AzExpoMontage LLC, Caspian Freight Services, Atəşgah Insurance, Hyatt Regency Baku, Ibis Baku City, Radisson Hotel Baku, Gloria Flowers, and Greenwich Travel Club.

