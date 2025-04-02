Sultan of Oman congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

It is our pleasure to extend to Your Excellency our heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

We wish Your Excellency personal well-being and happiness and your friendly people continued progress and prosperity.

We implore Almighty Allah to bestow His blessings and bounties upon the Islamic Ummah with happy returns of such occasions," reads the letter.

