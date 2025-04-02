King of Bahrain congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,

On the occasion of the holy Eid al-Fitr, it is with great pleasure that we extend to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our fragrant congratulations, blessings, and best regards on this great religious occasion. We pray to Allah to grant Your Excellency abundant health and happiness and to bless the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with further progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration," reads the letter.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel