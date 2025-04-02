Azerbaijan's gold exports drive substantial revenue growth in 2M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ Azerbaijan exported gold worth $40 million from January through February 2025, marking a significant increase in export revenues.

Data obtained by Trend from the March issue of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication (CERAC) indicates that this figure represents 5.9 times the increase compared to the same period in 2024 ($6.8 million).

The surge in gold exports is part of a broader growth in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, which saw a 6.6 percent rise in total exports from January through February 2025, reaching around $485 million.