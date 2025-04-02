China contemplates Azerbaijan's active participation in SCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. China expects Azerbaijan to actively participate in SCO, head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Liu Jianchao said during a conference themed "Azerbaijan - China: Strategic Partnership, Consolidation, and Promotion of Cooperation in the Global South," Trend reports.

"This year, China is chairing the SCO and hosting the organization's summit, as well as a number of other events. We welcome Azerbaijan's participation and hope that the country will play a more significant role in the SCO," Jianchao said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan and China are in cahoots, working hand in glove to push forward a well-rounded concept of Asian security rooted in cooperation.

"In December last year, Azerbaijan became the chair of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). China, as a founding country, supports Azerbaijan's efforts to develop this mechanism, seeking to raise it to a higher level and turn it into a stable factor for the region," he added.

Jianchao also recalled that last year, Azerbaijan hosted COP29, achieving important results with the active support of China and the Global South countries.

