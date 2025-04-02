Zangezur Corridor launch promises major impetus for Middle Corridor dev't - PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2.​ The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with a delegation led by Liu Jianchao, the Head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, on April 2, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the talks, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum in bilateral relations, attributing it to the political will and joint efforts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

According to the report, the adoption of the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China" last year has propelled the relationship between the two countries to a new level.

The collaboration between Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party and China's Communist Party was also highlighted, with both sides stressing its importance for the continued development of bilateral ties.

The meeting also touched upon key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, green energy, digital development, and cultural exchange. A particular focus was placed on future collaborative projects in transportation and logistics, as well as tourism.

Prime Minister Asadov underscored the strategic significance of the Middle Corridor for Eurasia, including South Caucasus countries, noting that the launch of the Zangezur Corridor would catalyze the further development of the broader Middle Corridor.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel