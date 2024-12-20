Inaugural event of “Popularization of Science” project held (PHOTO)

The first event of the “Popularization of Science” project, initiated by UNEC to enhance the appeal of science and foster greater interest in it among the younger generation, took place at Lankaran State University (LSU).

The event featured speeches by Professor Rovnag Rzayev, UNEC’s Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation; Associate Professor Elshan Baghirzade, Advisor to the UNEC Rector; and Associate Professor Etibar Aliyev, Head of the UNEC Center for the Popularization of Science. The speakers highlighted the importance of promoting scientific knowledge, achievements, and emerging fields of research to inspire a deeper engagement with science. Following the presentations, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions, which were thoroughly addressed by the speakers.