Azerbaijani living in US appointed as first director of Maine office of New Americans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Tarlan Ahmadov, the head of the Azerbaijan Society of Maine and a member of the Azerbaijan-American Alliance, has been appointed to a prominent position, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Maine Governor Janet Trafton Mills appointed Ahmadov as the first director of the Office of New Americans (ONA) under the Governor's Office of Policy, Innovation, and the Future.

Previously, Ahmadov oversaw employment programs across the state at the Maine Department of Labor, held a leadership position at the Office of Refugee and Immigration Services, and served as coordinator for the federal refugee resettlement program.

Link to state website article about Tarlan Ahmadov's new appointment:

https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/news/governor-mills-announces-director-maine-office-new-americans-2024-12-18

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel