ICRC staff compile observation report following each visit to places of detention - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross compiles an observation report after each visit to places of detention, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan, said at a seminar in Baku dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, Trend.

She noted that these reports are confidential and are not sent by mail.

“The data is transmitted directly from hand to hand. Such reports are provided only to authorized bodies. Only foreign nationals participate in visits to detention centers. No local citizen participates in visits to persons held in places of detention of their country,” Huseynova added.

