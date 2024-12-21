Azerbaijan registers authorized representatives of dozen parties in municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Authorized representatives of 10 political parties have been registered for the municipal election in Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Arifa Mukhtarova told reporters, Trend reports.

According to her, today's meeting of the CEC reviewed the issue of registering authorized representatives of political parties for the municipal election scheduled for January 29, 2025.

Authorized representatives of the "Republican Alternative" (REAL) party, "Agh Party", "Future Azerbaijan," "Adalat", "Vahdat," "Right and Justice", the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, "Azad Vatan", "Modern Musavat", and "New Time" parties were registered.

To note, the municipal election will take place for 685 municipalities, and 8,710 members of municipalities will be elected.

