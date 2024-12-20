Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan to launch center for entrepreneurs to access int'l financial markets

Uzbekistan Materials 20 December 2024 13:34 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to launch a center with the help of international consulting companies to assist entrepreneurs in entering external financial markets, Trend reports.

The news follows a video conference call and dialogue with entrepreneurs under the chairmanship of the president of Uzbekistan.

Through this center, at least 100 local companies will be trained to work on international financial markets by next year, helping them expand their presence globally and access new financial opportunities.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s large state-owned companies are undergoing transformation and expanding into international financial markets. Entrepreneurs are now encouraged not to rely solely on bank loans but to adapt to international standards and attract independent resources from abroad.

Importantly, international financial organizations are ready for close cooperation in this direction.

