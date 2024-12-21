Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Oil&Gas Materials 21 December 2024 11:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil price moves down

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on December 20 decreased by $0.12, finding its place at $75.12 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went down by $0.1 (to $73.8 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $60.4 per barrel, $0.03 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.18 on December 20, compared to the previous indication, to $73.54.

The official exchange rate on December 21 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

