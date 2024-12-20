Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan move to legalize state border

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have begun preparing the documents for the project line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in order to proceed with its legal formalization, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, a meeting of topographic working groups and legal teams from the governments of both countries was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The meeting focused on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The parties will continue this work at the next meeting, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan. As a result of the discussion, a corresponding protocol was signed.

On December 4, it was announced that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have finalized the description of their state border sections. The total length of the state border between the two countries is approximately 980 kilometers. Negotiations to define and map the state border have been ongoing since December 2002.