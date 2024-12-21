Azerbaijan discusses partnering with Rwanda in numerous sectors

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The potential for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Rwanda in social services, economics, trade, and humanitarian sectors has been deliberated, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The discussions were held during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev and Deputy CEO of Rwanda Development Council Juliana Muganza.

According to the information, at the meeting information was presented on Azerbaijan's successful experience in the field of social services, reforms carried out in this sphere, and the importance of expanding the legal and contractual base to support the development of ties.

The information notes that the sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres.

