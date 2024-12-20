Azerbaijan, Türkiye moot regional security issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. On December 20, the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation of the Land Forces Command of the Turkish Armed Forces, led by Lieutenant General Tuncay Altuğ, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

Discussing the progression of joint military history of Azerbaijan and Türkiye from ancient times, the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense highlighted that, thanks to the personal friendship and strong relations between the leaders of the two fraternal nations, military collaboration has significantly advanced in the modern era, culminating in a strategic alliance.

Expressing gratitude for the high level of hospitality, Lieutenant General Tuncay Altuğ conveyed his pleasant impressions of the meetings held within the framework of the visit.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the exchange of experience, joint exercises, and bilateral visits in order to further the expansion of military cooperation between the 2 states.

At the end of the meeting, a broad exchange of views was held on regional security, the current state of military relations, and other issues of interest.