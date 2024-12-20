Installation of main engine boosts ASCO's Ro-Pax ferry construction (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The installation of the main engines has been completed on the Ro-Pax (a ship that carries more than 12 passengers and which has roll-on/roll-off cargo space on board) type ferry, currently being built for the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) at the Baku Shipyard, Trend reports.

The ferry is engineered for the conveyance of passengers, automotive units, and railcar configurations.

Moreover, the hull fabrication is currently at an advanced stage, with 80 percent of the structural work finalized. Concurrently, the integration of piping systems, electrical infrastructure, and ventilation mechanisms is progressing in alignment with the established project timeline.

This marks the third Ro-Pax type ferry under construction at the Baku Shipyard for ASCO. Similar ferries, "Azerbaijan" and "Zarifa Aliyeva," previously built, are used for cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or TITR).

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company takes on high-level responsibilities.

