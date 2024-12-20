Azerbaijan's ANAMA releases data on de-mining activities in nation's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A total of 178,145.4 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the humanitarian demining operations in the territories liberated from occupation since November 10, 2020, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

The agency in its report highlighted that 35,194 anti-personnel mines and 21,084 anti-tank mines were discovered. Additionally, 120,233 unexploded ordnances were found.

"The demining efforts involved 2,482 operational personnel, 164 mine detection dogs, and 85 demining machines," the report reads.

