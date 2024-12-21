EBRD expands supply chain financing for Romanian retail sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has partnered with Banca Transilvania to expand the supply chain finance program for Profi Rom Food SRL, a retail chain in Romania, Trend reports.

The EBRD will take on risk equivalent to 10 million euros in local currency, enabling the program to grow by 20 million euros. This marks the EBRD’s first supply chain finance project in Romania focused on strengthening domestic value chains.

Additionally, participating suppliers can benefit from the EBRD’s Advice for Small Businesses program and external consultant expertise. These initiatives will support suppliers in adopting green transition plans, integrating innovative solutions, and setting Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitments for emissions reductions. Suppliers who publish SBTi commitments may qualify for up to 25,000 euros in cash incentives through Horizon Europe, the EU’s funding program for research and innovation.

“The EBRD remains committed to fostering innovation and sustainability within Romania’s retail sector,” said Victoria Zinchuk, EBRD Head of Romania. “By enhancing Profi’s supply chain finance program, we aim to empower SMEs, promote sustainable practices, and create significant economic impact.”

To date, the EBRD has invested nearly 11.5 billion euros in Romania, supporting private sector development, sustainability, and innovation across 550 projects.