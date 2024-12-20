Uzbekistan observes notable uptick in economic indicators

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan’s economy has taken the bull by the horns, growing by 6.3 percent and crossing the $111 billion mark, Trend reports.

The announcement comes after a video conference and discussion with businesspeople led by the president of Uzbekistan.

It was also revealed that $38 billion was invested in industry, agriculture, and services, with exports exceeding $26 billion.

Entrepreneurs have provided a stable income for 387,000 low-income households and 40,000 people with disabilities.

Another good news is that, by the conclusion of this year, it is anticipated that the poverty rate in the nation will decline to nine percent.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan previously predicted that the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) would reach 6.0-6.5 percent in 2024. Positive economic trends are the primary factors driving the anticipated growth in real GDP.

