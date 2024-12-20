Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenian rule to respect Azerbaijanis' right to return

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Western Azerbaijan Community has urged the Armenian government to honor the right of Azerbaijanis to return, promptly halt its militarized program, and eliminate territorial claims from the nation's principal documents, the community said in a recent statement, Trend reports.

The statement highlights that in an interview with the Armenian ARMENPRESS News Agency on December 19, 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made multiple erroneous assertions concerning the bilateral relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the matter of Western Azerbaijan.

The community emphasized that the Prime Minister's endeavor to characterize the repatriation of Western Azerbaijanis to their homeland as territorial assertions, together with his rejection of the designation "Western Azerbaijan," is entirely baseless.

The statement indicates that the Western Azerbaijan Community is striving to attain a peaceful return in accordance with international legal norms and principles, encompassing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

"The community officially appealed to the Armenian government with a proposal for dialogue. The fact that the Western Azerbaijanis, who suffered ethnic cleansing, discrimination, violations of property rights, and other abuses by the Armenian government, took the first step and initiated dialogue shows that they are supporters of reconciliation and peace. Regrettably, the Armenian government has not responded to the community's proposal for dialogue.

We would like to remind Nikol Pashinyan, who tries to justify his militarization policy as a sovereign choice, that Armenia, deeply rooted in a revisionist and radical ideology, is incapable of handling military force responsibly. Given this and Armenia's aggressive past, its unrestricted armament must be avoided.

The refusal of Nikol Pashinyan to exclude territorial claims from Armenia's Constitution, as well as his statements about alleged 'territorial claims' of Azerbaijan towards Armenia in the Constitution, show that he is not interested in signing a peace agreement," the statement reads.

