Uzbekistan to increase export financing and support entrepreneurs' growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan will allocate $300 million for export financing next year, Trend reports.

The news follows a video conference call and dialog with entrepreneurs under the chairmanship of the president of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan established a separate company to boost trade, with $350 million allocated for export financing. As a result, entrepreneurs have exported goods worth $6 for every dollar invested.

Moreover, entrepreneurs have acquired 3,000 state-owned properties and 4,000 hectares of land, totaling 11.5 trillion soums ($889.7 million) this year, and have started their businesses. In the coming year, another 4,500 properties and 6,000 hectares of land will be made available for entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $59.37 billion from January through November 2024. This figure has increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same period last year ($57.31 billion in January-November 2023).