Azerbaijan appoints its ambassador to Czech Republic - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Yashar Aliyev has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Guided by paragraph 15 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I decree:

To appoint Yashar Aliyev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic," the decree from the head of state reads.